Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Snell & Wilmer on Monday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America and Verizon to New Mexico District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by the Law Office of David C. Kramer on behalf of Christopher Ayeni. The case is 1:23-cv-00618, Ayeni v. Verizon Wireless LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 24, 2023, 5:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Ayeni

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of David C. Kramer LLC

defendants

Cellco Partnership

Bank of America N.A.

defendant counsels

Snell & Wilmer

Wright Finlay And Zak Llp

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct