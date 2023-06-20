New Suit

The District of Columbia and the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection were hit with a lawsuit on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit challenges the constitutionality of D.C.'s 'Clean Hands Law,' which bars citizens from owning certain occupational and small business licenses if they owe more than $100 in fines or fees. The complaint was filed by Weil Gotshal & Manges, Tzedek DC and the Washington Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs on behalf of Medhin Ayele, Stephanie Carrington and other plaintiffs. The case is 1:23-cv-01785, Ayele et al. v. District of Columbia et al.

Government

June 20, 2023, 5:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Antonia Diaz De Sanchez

Fasika Mehabe

Hewit Tesfamichael

Kahssay Ghebrebrhan

Medhin Ayele

Shawn Darnell Cheatham

Stephanie Carrington

Plaintiffs

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

defendants

District Of Columbia

Glen Lee

Sharon Lewis

Shirley Kwan-Hui

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute