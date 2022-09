Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a lawsuit against Lear, a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical systems, to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by Myers Smith Wallace LLP on behalf of Alex Ayala. The case is 1:22-cv-00306, Ayala v. Lear Corporation.

Automotive

September 09, 2022, 6:20 PM