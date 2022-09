New Suit

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and Georgia State University College of Law Immigration Clinic sued U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of a Honduran asylum seeker. The complaint challenges the agency's denial of the plaintiff's application for employment authorization. The case is 1:22-cv-03838, Ayala v. Allen.

September 24, 2022, 12:48 PM