New Suit - Employment

Flowers Foods, owner of food brands including Wonder bread, Nature's Own and Tastykake, and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Derek Smith Law Group on behalf of Jose Ayala Sr., who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after suffering a workplace injury and was subjected to race discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03849, Ayala, SR. v. Flowers Specialty Foodservice Sales, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 28, 2022, 6:01 AM