New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Walmart was hit with a consumer class action Friday in Illinois Northern District Court concerning the company's money transfer services. The complaint was brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and Bursor & Fisher on behalf of customers who contend that the services facilitate scams due to the company's failure to detect fraudulent activity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03650, Ayala-Bland v. Walmart, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 09, 2023, 1:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Ceci Ayala-Bland

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/