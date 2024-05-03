Who Got The Work

Kaan Ekiner of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Hetero Labs in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action was filed March 19 in New Jersey District Court by Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on behalf of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The complaint follows the defendant's submission of an abbreviated new drug application and seeks to enjoin the defendant from marketing generic versions of Axsome’s solriamfetol oral tablets drug, used to treat excessive daytime sleepiness in adults. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:24-cv-03999, Axsome Malta Ltd. et al v. Hetero USA Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 03, 2024, 11:23 AM

Axsome Malta Ltd.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Hetero Labs Limited Unit-V

Hetero Labs Ltd.

Hetero USA Inc.

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 835/over patent claims