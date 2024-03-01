Who Got The Work

Chris Marchese and John W. Thornburgh of Fish & Richardson have stepped in as defense counsel to Event Tickets Center in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 16 in California Central District Court by Dorsey & Whitney on behalf of proprietary ticketing software company AXS Group, accuses the defendants of marketing and selling purported counterfeit AXS digital tickets on unaffiliated websites. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, is 2:24-cv-00377, Axs Group LLC v. Internet Referral Services LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 01, 2024, 10:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Axs Group LLC

Plaintiffs

Dorsey & Whitney

defendants

Amosa.app

Event Tickets Center Inc

Internet Referral Services LLC

Secure.Tickets

Verified Ticket.com

defendant counsels

Fish & Richardson

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims