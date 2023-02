New Suit

Sheppard Mullin filed a foreclosure lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Axos Bank. The suit brings claims against Bethpage Federal Credit Union, C6 Capital LLC and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00941, Axos Bank v. Ottomanelli et al.

Government

February 07, 2023, 6:10 AM