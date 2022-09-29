Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine on Thursday removed a trade secret lawsuit alleging millions of dollars in damages against ARB Corp., a seller of accessories for 4x4 motor vehicles, to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Goodwin Procter on behalf of Axle Holding Co., which accuses the defendant of breaching a non-disclosure agreement by divulging proprietary information to a third party in connection with a potential acquisition of an Axle subsidiary. The case is 3:22-cv-01472, Axle Holding Company, LLC v. Arb Corporation Ltd.

Automotive

September 29, 2022, 8:38 PM