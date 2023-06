News From Law.com

Axiom, one of the big providers of outsourced legal services, has a hired a new general counsel with deep in-house experience, including stints at Mastercard and Pitney Bowes. Ashlin Quirk is taking the legal reins from Catherine Kemnitz, who recently became New York-based Axiom's chief strategy and development officer.

