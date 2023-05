New Suit - Contract

Axiom Bank sued Priority Payment System on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Shutts & Bowen, arises from a dispute over whether a transfer of funds was intended to compensate the plaintiff or was instead meant to be held in reserve on the defendant's behalf. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00968, Axiom Bank N.A. v. Priority Payment Systems LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

May 24, 2023, 5:57 PM

Axiom Bank, N.A.

Shutts & Bowen

Priority Payment System, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract