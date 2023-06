New Suit - Business Tort and Trade Secrets

Sidley Austin filed a lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court alleging tortious interference and theft of trade secrets on behalf of Axia Home Loans. The complaint accuses Mason McDuffie Mortgage Co. of poaching employees and misappropriating confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03256, Axia Financial, LLC v. Mason McDuffie Mortgage Co.

Banking & Financial Services

June 29, 2023, 8:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Axia Financial, LLC

Plaintiffs

Sidley Austin

defendants

Mason McDuffie Mortgage Co.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract