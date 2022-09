New Suit - Contract

Hunton Andrews Kurth filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Axcentria Pharmaceuticals LLC. The suit, over the alleged failure to deliver contracted goods, pursues claims against LabAlley LLC. Axcentria is also represented by Christensen O'Connor Johnson Kindness. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00990, Axcentria Pharmaceuticals LLC v. LabAlley LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 30, 2022, 6:05 PM