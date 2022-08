New Suit - Contract

Bosch, the German manufacturer and supplier of automotive components, and AXA Insurance filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Reinert & Reinert, targets Quality Logistics over allegedly damaged goods. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11882, AXA XL Insurance Co. et al. v. Quality Logistics Inc.

Automotive

August 12, 2022, 5:31 PM