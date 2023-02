New Suit - Patent

Nixon Peabody filed a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court targeting Taiwan-headquartered Acer Inc. The complaint was brought on behalf of AX Wireless, which asserts eight patents related to wireless networks and systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00041, Ax Wireless LLC v. Acer Inc.

Telecommunications

February 02, 2023, 3:03 PM