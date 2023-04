Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cole, Scott & Kissane on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Steven Vega to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a boat collision, was filed by Leesfield Scolarol P.A. on behalf of Anne-Marie Awrey. The case is 1:23-cv-21407, Awrey v. Vega.

Florida

April 13, 2023, 6:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Anne-Marie Awrey

defendants

Steven Vega

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel