Awareness Remains Key Challenge in Prosecuting Intimate Part...

News From Law.com

Educating the community remains among the top challenges facing the Manhattan District Attorney's Intimate Partner & Sexual Violence Bureau, according to Bureau Chief and Assistant DA Nicole Blumberg. New York Article 130, or Sex Offenses, are a sizable part of the caseload handled by the Intimate Partner & Sexual Violence Bureau (IPSV). The Bureau, formed approximately six months ago by DA Alvin Bragg, is part of a wider effort by the office to combat sex crimes.

New York

October 17, 2023, 4:42 PM

nature of claim: /