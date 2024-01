News From Law.com

After achieving a record-setting $45.8 million medical-malpractice jury verdict in 2017, a group of Georgia litigators has secured an additional $13.7 million in attorneys' fees. Plaintiff counsel with Stone Law Group in Atlanta and Blakely consider the judge-ordered payout the final chapter in a 13-year legal battle for the family of a hospitalized woman who endured a catastrophic brain injury days after delivering a healthy baby.

Georgia

January 19, 2024, 11:43 AM

