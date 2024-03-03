Awaiting $6.2B Payout From Argentina, Burford Nets Kobre Par...

News From Law.com

Burford Capital, the world's largest publicly traded litigation funder, is building up its team of lawyers dedicated to enforcing rulings similar to the $16.1 billion judgment Burford-backed litigants secured against Argentina, of which Burford expects to net around $6.2 billion. Most recently, Burford hired a Kobre & Kim partner who specializes in enforcing judgments in which foreign assets are at stake. Carrie Tendler, whose nearly 16-year run at Kobre & Kim ended Friday ahead of her Monday start at Burford, said her new role will consist of aiding the enforcement judgments in cases backed by Burford.

March 03, 2024

