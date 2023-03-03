Who Got The Work

Samia A. Shaheen, Daniel J. Clark, and Brian W. Dressel from Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease have stepped in as defense counsel to Safelite Fulfillment, doing business as Safelight Autoglass, in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed Jan. 17 in Massachusetts District Court by Fair Work and Steffans Legal. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, is 1:23-cv-10110, Awadallah et al v. Safelite Fulfillment.

Automotive

March 03, 2023, 10:42 AM