Maurice G. Jenkins and Amira 'Genevieve' Adel of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to represent Elkem Silicones USA Corp. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 27 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Akeel & Valentine on behalf of a finance director who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for unfounded complaints that were made made by a disgruntled colleague to the human resources department. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gershwin A. Drain, is 2:23-cv-13285, Awad v. Elkem Silicones USA Corporation.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
February 12, 2024, 12:20 PM