Who Got The Work

Maurice G. Jenkins and Amira 'Genevieve' Adel of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to represent Elkem Silicones USA Corp. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 27 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Akeel & Valentine on behalf of a finance director who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for unfounded complaints that were made made by a disgruntled colleague to the human resources department. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gershwin A. Drain, is 2:23-cv-13285, Awad v. Elkem Silicones USA Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 12, 2024, 12:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Elias Awad

Plaintiffs

Akeel & Valentine, PLC

defendants

Elkem Silicones USA Corporation

Elkem Silicones USA Corporation, a New Jersey Corporation

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation