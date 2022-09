Who Got The Work

Bank of America has tapped lawyer Dean J. Wagner of Savage Law Partners as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed July 21 in Massachusetts District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin, is 1:22-cv-11179, Awad v. Bank of America, NA et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 05, 2022, 4:19 AM