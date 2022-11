New Suit - Product Liability

Sunbeam Products was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Johnson Becker on behalf of A.W., a minor who was allegedly injured by an exploding pressure cooker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07193, A.W. v. Sunbeam Products Inc.