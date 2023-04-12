New Suit - Patent

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Avus Holdings LLC and fitness equipment manufacturer Avus Design Inc. The suit targets China-based entity Qinglou, which sells products using an Amazon storefront, for allegedly selling a weight retention collar based on the plaintiff’s patented design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02306, Avus Holdings, LLC et al v. Chongqingxianghongxiewenjuyouxiangongsi d/b/a Qinglou.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 12, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Avus Design, Inc.

Avus Holdings, LLC

Plaintiffs

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun

defendants

Chongqingxianghongxiewenjuyouxiangongsi d/b/a Qinglou

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims