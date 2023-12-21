Who Got The Work

Bryce W. Talbot, Tyler Dever and Robert T. Stewart from Foley & Lardner have stepped in as defense counsel to BAGE 22 Fitness Mexico, Core Health & Fitness and Jeff W. Clark in a pending breach-of-lease lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 6 in Utah District Court by Michael Best & Friedrich on behalf of Avtech Capital, accuses the defendants of failing to make all payments due under a lease agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Howard C. Nielson Jr., is 2:23-cv-00810, Avtech Capital LLC v. Bage 22 Fitness Mexico, S.A. de C.V. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 21, 2023, 7:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Avtech Capital LLC

Plaintiffs

Michael Best & Friedrich

defendants

Bage 22 Fitness Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

Core Health & Fitness LLC

Jeff W Clark

defendant counsels

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract