New Suit - Contract

Michael Best & Friedrich filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Utah District Court against Sarbali Alloys and Irfan Patel. The suit was brought on behalf of equipment leasing company AVT Texas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00201, AVT Texas, L.P. v. Sarbali Alloys LLC et al.

Business Services

March 27, 2023, 1:29 PM

Plaintiffs

AVT Texas, L.P.

Plaintiffs

Michael Best & Friedrich

defendants

Irfan Patel

Sarbali Alloys LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract