New Suit - Contract

Michael Best & Friedrich filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Utah District Court on behalf of equipment leasing company AVT California. The suit takes aim at Angelo Bizzarro over an alleged lease default and seeks to collect more than $440,000 from the defendant pursuant to a personal guaranty. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00623, AVT California v. Bizzarro.

Utah

September 22, 2022, 8:12 PM