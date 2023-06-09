Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Princeton Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Co. to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over a disputed property damage clam arising from a winter storm, was filed by Green Klein & Wood on behalf of Avondale Gardens Homeowners Association. The case is 3:23-cv-01296, Avondale Gardens Homeowners Association v. The Princeton Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 09, 2023, 7:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Avondale Gardens Homeowners Association

Plaintiffs

Green Klein & Wood

defendants

The Princeton Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute