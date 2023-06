New Suit - Consumer

Freddie Mac and other defendants were sued Thursday in North Carolina Western District Court over alleged violation of the Truth in Lending Act. The suit was filed by pro se plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00342, Avoki et al v. Amerisave Mortgage et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 09, 2023, 12:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Ekoko K. Avoki

Francisco K. Avoki

defendants

Freddie Mac

Amerisave Mortgage

XXX-Does and Unknown

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act