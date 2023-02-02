Avoiding Overcapacitys Drain on Profits, Homegrown Texas Fir...

News From Law.com

Homegrown Texas firms performed better than the industry in 2022 in several key metrics, due in part to Texas' robust economy but also to disciplined hiring, according to the Wells Fargo Legal Specialty Group 2022 year-end check-in survey. Firms founded in Texas benefited from "decent demand" that dipped by only 0.9%, compared with a decline of 1.9% for the industry, said Owen Burman, managing director of the Legal Specialty Group. Coupled with a firm hand on expense increases, productivity slipped marginally by 0.8% for the Texas firms, compared with a drop of 6.1% for the industry and the best among regions in the country.

February 02, 2023, 9:26 AM