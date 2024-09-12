Avoiding Double-Dipping: U.S. Trustee Fees and Creditor Trus...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Trustee has recently taken the position that GUC Trusts (disbursements made by creditor trusts formed under bankruptcy plans) should be required to pay fees on account of their own disbursements to creditors. The outcomes in three recent bankruptcy cases highlight different approaches to addressing the U.S. Trustee's argument: closing bankruptcy cases early, deferring the issue to a later date, or focusing on the distinction between contingent and non-contingent assets.

September 12, 2024, 11:40 AM