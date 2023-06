Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Pipes Miles Beckman on Thursday removed an insurance class action against Federal Insurance, Metairie Towers Condominium Association and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Chehardy Sherman Williams Recile & Hayes, the O'Bell Law Firm and Kirkendall Dwyer. The case is 2:23-cv-01845, AVMI LLC et al. v. Metairie Towers Condominium Association Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 01, 2023, 7:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Anne Cannon

Avmi, L.L.C.

defendants

Federal Insurance Company

ABC Insurance Company

Burlington Insurance Company

Ghi Insurance Company

Gno Property Management, LLC

Greenwich Insurance Company

Interstate Fire & Casualty Insurance Company

Metairie Towers Board of Directors

Metairie Towers Condominium Association, Inc.

Strategic Claims Consultants, LLC

defendant counsels

Pipes Miles Beckman, LLC

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property