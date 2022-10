Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Friday removed a lawsuit against Walmart to California Central District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed by the Stalwart Law Group on behalf of Teresa Avina, who claims she was wrongfully terminated for seeking disability accommodations. The case is 2:22-cv-07703, Avina v. Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.