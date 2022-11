Who Got The Work

Norman Ray Giles of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for the City of Pasadena, TX in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit, over excessive force claims, was filed Oct. 16 in Texas Southern District Court by the Cochran Law Firm on behalf of Randy Aviles. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge, is 4:22-cv-03571, Aviles v. Saldivar.

Government

November 30, 2022, 7:33 AM