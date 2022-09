Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Freeborn & Peters on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance and SERVPRO of North Arlington to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Wise Law Firm on behalf of Rosanne Aviles and Dennis Losa, who claim the defendants failed to properly complete sewage backup remediation and asbestos abatement on their real property. The case is 1:22-cv-01071, Aviles et al v. Kapusaba, LLC d/b/a SERVPRO of North Arlington et al.