Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Arbor Lodging Partners to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Bryant Whitten on behalf of Elena Avila. The case is 1:22-cv-01099, Avila v. Arbor Lodging Partners LLC.

California

August 30, 2022, 2:28 PM