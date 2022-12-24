New Suit - Insurance

A Miami law firm sued Security National Insurance on Friday in Florida Southern District Court for a declaration that the insurer is bound to defend and indemnify the law firm for claims arising from its representation of individuals involved in an alleged Ponzi scheme. The court case was brought by Leon Cosgrove LLP on behalf of Avila Rodriguez Hernandez Mena & Garro, which has been sued on behalf of defrauded investors. The suit accuses Security National, an AmTrust affiliate, of wrongful declination of insurance coverage and seeks to block an attempted rescission of the insurance policies at issue. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-24197, Avila Rodriguez Hernandez Mena & Garro LLP v. Security National Insurance Company.

December 24, 2022, 10:30 AM