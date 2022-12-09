New Suit

Taylor English Duma filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Avid Telecom LLC and its CEO Michael Lansky. The complaint pursues claims against TransNexus LLC for allegedly publishing a transcript of a Skype conversion showing an unidentified participant discussing how to illegally 'masking' robocalls and legitimate calls so that the calls would not be 'flagged' by federal investigatory agencies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04829, Avid Telecom, LLC et al v. TransNexus, LLC.

Telecommunications

December 09, 2022, 11:47 AM