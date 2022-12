New Suit - Patent

Potter Anderson & Corroon and Calfee, Halter & Griswold filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Aviation Capital Partners. The suit, targeting SH Advisors, centers on a patent for a traffic control system for an aircraft. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01556, Aviation Capital Partners, LLC v. Sh Advisors, LLC.

Technology

December 02, 2022, 10:29 AM