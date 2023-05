New Suit - Employment

Ford Motor Co. was sued Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The lawsuit was filed by Hurwitz Law on behalf of a former maintenance process coach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-11016, Avery v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

May 01, 2023, 4:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Avery

Plaintiffs

Hurwitz Law PLLC

defendants

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act