Removed To Federal Court

Goodyear Tire & Rubber removed a lawsuit over an allegedly defective product to Tennessee Middle District Court on Thursday. The complaint was filed by the Blair Law Firm on behalf of Keith Avery, Hailey Winstead and Whitney Winstead. Defense lawyers have not yet entered an appearance on the docket in 3:22-cv-01000, Avery et al v. Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, The.