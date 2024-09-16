Who Got The Work

Richard J. Perr, Monica M. Littman and Matthew E. Selmasska from Kaufman Dolowich Voluck have stepped in to represent Capital Management Services in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The action was filed July 31 in New Jersey District Court by the Law Offices of Elliot Elo & Associates on behalf of Edward Averhoff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals, is 2:24-cv-08190, Averhoff v. Capital Management Services L.P.

Banking & Financial Services

September 16, 2024, 7:25 AM

