Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine on Friday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Kadlec Regional Medical Center to Washington Eastern District Court. The complaint, over alleged nonpayment of wages, denial of break and meal periods and violations of other labor laws, was filed by William Edelblute Attorney at Law on behalf of a registered nurse formerly employed by Kadlec. The case is 4:23-cv-05082, Averett v. Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Health Care

June 02, 2023, 6:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Tyanna Averett

Plaintiffs

Attorney At Law PLLC

defendants

Kadlec Regional Medical Center

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination