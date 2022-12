New Suit - Class Action

UnitedHealth Group was hit with a class action Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of labs performing COVID-19 tests and insured patients. The court case, backed by Mandelbaum Barrett PC, claims that UnitedHealth is evading obligations to cover COVID testing and has failed to reimburse the plaintiff labs for over 34,000 tests. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-02408, Aventus Health, LLC et al v. UnitedHealthcare, Inc. et al.