Nixon Peabody filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of musical instrument maker Avedis Zildjian Co. The complaint, against Locket IP LLC, seeks to declare that Zildjian Co. does not infringe on a single patent related to a user interface that displays a number of cards or windows. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-12066, Avedis Zildjian Co. v. Locket IP LLC.

December 06, 2022, 4:52 AM