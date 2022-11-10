New Suit - Contract

Renewable energy company Avangrid filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Security Limits Inc. and Paulo Silva on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Steptoe & Johnson, accuses the defendants of failing to return data to Avangrid and extorting the company by threatening to file false reports of wrongdoing with regulators. According to the suit, the threat is motivated by the defendants' failure to secure certain subcontracts with Avangrid. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09622, Avangrid Networks Inc. et al. v. Security Limits Inc. et al.

Renewable Energy

November 10, 2022, 6:29 PM