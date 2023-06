New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed an employment lawsuit Thursday in Texas Northern District Court against Freemyer Industrial Pressure. The complaint was brought on behalf of a plaintiff alleging breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act and the ADA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00583, Avalos v. Freemyer Industrial Pressure, LP.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 08, 2023, 7:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Juan Avalos

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Freemyer Industrial Pressure, LP

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act