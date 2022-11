New Suit - Contract

Avaden Landmark LLC, owner of the Farnam Autograph Collection hotel in Omaha, Nebraska, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against furniture and fixture manufacturer Provado Inc. on Tuesday in Nebraska District Court. The suit, over allegedly defective tables, minibars and mirrors, was filed by Baird Holm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-00396, Avaden Landmark LLC v. Provado Inc.

