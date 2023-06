Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Lexington Insurance Co., an AIG subsidiary, and 360Care LLC to North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Young Moore & Henderson on behalf of Autumn Care of Marion, seeks to enforce an indemnity agreement for liabilities. The case is 1:23-cv-00164, Autumn Corporation v. 360Care LLC et al.

Insurance

June 29, 2023, 6:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Autumn Corporation

defendants

Lexington Insurance Company

360Care LLC

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract